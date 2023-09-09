The non-profit organization, Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM), sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday requesting an investigation of the CoreCivic facility Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC).
The letter was sent to Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice Kristen Clarke and U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry Leventis.
FAMM based its request on the Civil Rights of Institutional Persons Acts (CRIPA), due to the alleged deplorable and unsafe conditions at the prison.
“Trousdale Turner Correctional Center’s problematic reputation has long been an open secret,” said FAMM Tennessee State Policy Director Matthew Charles. “Over the years, we have heard a number of stories alleging horrifying abuses. We are still stunned by what we’ve learned.
“However, there are limitations to what an organization like ours can uncover and verify. That’s why we called on the Department of Justice to open an investigation. Those findings could lead to corrective actions that are long overdue at this troublesome prison.”
According to Charles, the problems at the facility are only getting worse as reports of the alleged abuse have fallen on deaf ears up to this point.
“It (the evidence) comes from a variety of sources,” said Charles. “Some are family members who have loved ones there. Some are formerly incarcerated people. Some are former corrections staff members. It has come from a variety of sources, but the media here in Nashville, and in the state of Tennessee, is already familiar with the different problems that are taking place at Trousdale Turner. Even some of the legislators are aware of it. But it is just falling on deaf ears, and it’s continuing to get worse. There have not been any substantial changes to the conditions there at the prison.”
However, when contacted, CoreCivic said that the letter sent to the U.S. Department of Justice simply does not reflect the facts.
“The mission at TTCC of providing high-quality programming to those in our care in a safe, humane environment continues today, and the allegations made in the letter simply don’t reflect the facts,” CoreCivic conveyed in an e-mail to the Hartsville Vidette. “TTCC is subject to multiple layers of oversight from our government partner and independent third parties, like the American Correctional Association (ACA). That oversight includes both scheduled and unscheduled inspections of our operations. We’re proud to say TTCC has been recommended for reaccreditation by the ACA following a rigorous, on-site inspection in which independent inspectors gave the facility scores of 100% on mandatory standards and 98.4% on non-mandatory standards. The ACA reviews more than 400 standards of correctional management, including healthcare and other services around standards of living and safety.”
CoreCivic went on to say that it’s employees abide by a basic human rights policy regarding the inmates and their care.
“CoreCivic has a detailed Human Rights Policy that clearly outlines our commitments regarding inmate rights and treatment, including legal rights, safety and security, healthcare, reentry programming, visitation and standards of living,” CoreCivic shared in its response. “Every one of our colleagues at CoreCivic are trained on this policy before their first day of work.
“In both policy and practice, CoreCivic respects the dignity of every individual entrusted to our care. We have clear lines of communication for those in our care to make concerns known without fear of repercussions, including in-facility reporting, a company-wide hotline accessible anonymously internally and externally, and direct access to our government partners.”
Regardless of CoreCivic’s policies, Charles said that the FAMM request for the investigation of the prison has been a long time coming.
“This (investigation) has been years in the making,” said Charles. “We just needed to know when to finally pull the string.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.