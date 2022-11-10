On Saturday, at approximately 10:41 a.m., a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred on Highway 231 near the Nathan J. Harsh Memorial Bridge, which separates Trousdale and Wilson counties.
The crash claimed the life of Murfreesboro’s Rodney Clark, 65, when his 2007 Nissan Altima sedan crossed over the center line of Highway 231 and into the southbound lane striking the 2009 GMC 750 truck of Lebanon’s David Hammontree, 49, head on.
Clark was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the collision.
All Trousdale County Emergency Services, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), and the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) responded to the crash.
The collision closed down Highway 231 for several hours while the THP investigated the accident.
“All we know right now is that (the car) crossed into the southbound lane,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol state trooper and investigating officer Cody Ballard. “The subject in the car was the fatality.”
Hammontree, who was wearing a safety belt, sustained injuries in the collision and was transported to a nearby hospital in Lebanon. However, there is no further information on his current condition.
At this time, the exact cause of the accident is unknown, and no charges have been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.