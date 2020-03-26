Trousdale County’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter recently recognized Jerry “Cheese” Richmond as its Person of the Year.
Local FCA liaison Chad Harrison presented Richmond with the award at the FCA’s fundraising banquet on March 10 at the high school.
“Each year, we like to recognize someone who exemplifies one of FCA’s core values. He exemplifies all four: excellence, serving, teamwork and integrity,” Harrison told the audience.
“He treats everyone the same, with respect and kindness. He is someone who has served, and continues to serve in a capacity where he is seldom seen, but often heard.”
Richmond, who has served as the ‘Voice of the Yellow Jackets’ for 35 years, said he was honored and surprised to receive the prestigious award.
“It’s been fun bringing Trousdale County football, basketball all these years,” he said. “I’ve done it for several years and hope to do it several more. Thank you so much for this award.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.