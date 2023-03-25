The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced that the federal public health emergency (PHE) for COVID-19 will expire at day’s end on May 11 as it plans to implement a transition out of various health emergencies.
According to Trousdale County Public Health Director Adalberto Valdez, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has officially downgraded the COVID-19 outbreak from pandemic status, but says that vaccines and tests will still be available.
“The CDC has changed it (the status),” said Valdez. “We’re not in a pandemic anymore.
“In public health everywhere, we already have a system in place where people can come here (to the health department) and get vaccinated and tested, so we will still be doing the same things.”
As of March 1, Valdez said that COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing at the Trousdale County Health Department is now only available to primary care patients since many pharmacies now have vaccines and test kits available to the public. However, the health department will continue to provide free take-home tests to anyone who requests them.
“We have the supermarket pharmacies on board now,” said Valdez. “When the pandemic started, they weren’t really on board. The brunt of it was on the health departments. Now, we have them and the private sector helping us out.”
Macon County Public Health Director Matt Tuck added, “In the past, we have offered, free to the public, any kind of test as far as PCR testing. We even offered the self-test which could be taken at home. But what we are going to be doing now is offering PCR testing to our patients only. It’s just not feasible to continue to do that for the general public.”
Although the health departments will continue to be fully operational, over the last several months, there has been a decline in people coming in to get tested or vaccinated for COVID-19, thus lightening the load that was felt early on in the pandemic.
“We are still fully operational,” said Valdez. “It has died down though in the last 6-8 months. In Trousdale (County), we probably only test one or two a week. The main thing we do now is give out test kits.”
Nevertheless, Tuck holds firm to the belief that getting a vaccine is still the best protection from COVID and said that there are people who remain resolute about getting their yearly vaccines.
“As far as changes, we still offer the vaccine,” said Tuck. “And we are still getting people who come in, because they are very adamant about keeping up on their boosters. We believe that it is the best way to protect yourself against COVID-19.”
According to Valdez, area health departments will remain focused on increasing vaccinations, monitoring the spread of the virus and its variants, and accelerating efforts to protect high-risk populations, as it has all the tools it needs to manage COVID-19.
But as the public health emergency ends, Tuck says that it is important to remember that COVID-19 is something that will remain with us.
“Any time that you have a pandemic and it becomes more controlled, as times passes, it goes from a pandemic to an endemic,” said Tuck. “Basically then, it’s just something that’s become a normal part of life.”
Valdez added, “(But) to be able to say it’s no longer an emergency, I’m happy. I’m grateful.”
