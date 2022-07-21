Trying to put food on the table amidst skyrocketing inflation may be difficult for many people, but for our neighbors who are elderly or disabled, having one nutritious meal a day may seem nearly impossible.
Fortunately, programs exist for those in need of nutritional assistance, and Meals on Wheels is one such program that is available to Trousdale County residents.
“It (Meals on Wheels) is for people who are over 60 or have some type of disability and are unable to cook for themselves or go out shopping,” said Onsite Meals on Wheels Manager Vera Manning. “We deliver Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, one meal per day. Monday, we give our clients a hot meal and send a cold meal for Tuesday. Wednesday, we do the same. Wednesday is a hot meal, and we send them with a cold meal for Thursday. Then, on Friday, they get a hot meal. There are some (clients) who live far away. They get frozen food, because we can’t get the hot food to them at an adequate temperature. So, they either have shelf food or frozen food delivered once a week.”
Meals on Wheels depends on the dedication of volunteers to help deliver the meals to their clients, but regrettably, the Trousdale County program still needs more people who are willing to volunteer to fill these slots.
“Volunteers (to help make deliveries) are so badly needed,” said Manning. “We advertise, and we just don’t seem to have a lot of people who want to volunteer, which limits the amount of people that we can actually have in the program. If we had more volunteers — serious volunteers — then we could add more people to the program. We have a (client) waiting list. Some of them have been waiting over two years, because we don’t have enough volunteers. So, we can’t add them yet. If we could get three to four more people, then we probably could get almost everybody off the waiting list. Right now, we have about seven volunteers.”
Manning has been receiving assistance in delivering meals from different sources throughout the county.
“A lot of our volunteers are from the archives,” said Manning. “They come and help us out, and then they go to the archives. Most of the volunteers that we currently do have are with the archives.
“The sheriff’s department has been helping out when they do community relations. They are trying to see people on a routine basis, so they offered to help deliver for us. They get to see the people, and at the same time, help us with deliveries. The sheriff (Ray Russell) has been wonderful with that. I also have a National Council on Aging (NCOA) worker who helps me. She stays in the building with me to help prep the food and makes sure it is up to temperature before it goes out. As well, she helps get the volunteers out in a timely manner so that the clients are served in a timely manner.”
Meals on Wheels also offers other programs to their clients in Trousdale County.
“We have a couple of exciting things that most people may not be aware of,” said Manning. “With a grant from our headquarters, we are actually providing pet food for the clients we deliver to. We get dog food, cat food, and believe it or not, chicken food. Once a month, we give them a 14-pound bag of either dog or cat food. It is less stress for them and helps keep their pets happy.
“As well, on Aug. 1, we are actually going to open up our congregation (meals) again. That is for people who are 60 or older, and they are capable of coming over to the senior center to eat.”
For all of the programs that Meals on Wheels provides to their clients, they need volunteers to make things happen, and Manning is encouraging individuals or groups to consider volunteering.
“They (the volunteers) start at 10:30,” said Manning. “When you know the area and where you’re going, it usually takes an hour or less. Somebody could do it on a lunch break. It is really quite easy.”
