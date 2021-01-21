From staff reports
Lt. Governor Randy McNally has announced the reappointment of Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as speaker pro tempore of the Senate. In addition, McNally appointed Haile to chair the Senate Ethics Committee.
The announcements were made last week on the Senate floor during the organizational session.
On the reappointment as Speaker Pro Tempore, Lt. Governor McNally said, “Sen. Haile is a critical part of the Senate’s leadership. His service as speaker pro tempore has been exemplary. I am grateful he will continue to serve the Senate and our state in this important role.”
The speaker pro tempore is a key leadership role in the General Assembly in terms of both operations and policy. Most notably, the speaker pro tempore presides over the state Senate in the absence of the speaker of the senate.
“I am honored to serve as both speaker pro tempore and chairman of the ethics committee,” said Haile. “This last year has been tumultuous, but I look forward to working with the Lt. Governor and my colleagues as we focus on keeping Tennessee’s economy on track, protecting the health and safety of our communities and improving our education system.”
As chairman of the ethics committee, Haile will oversee the committee responsible for enforcement of the Senate Code of Ethics. Any recommendations of modifications to the code of ethics goes through this committee. It also hears any complaints waged against a sitting member.
“Ferrell Haile has a servant’s heart and unquestionable integrity, a natural choice for chairman of ethics,” McNally said. “He will serve with great distinction.”
Haile also serves as first vice-chair of the Health and Welfare Committee and as a member of the Finance, Ways and Means; Education and Rules Committees.
Born and raised in Sumner County, Haile has been a small business owner, pharmacist, and farmer in the county for more than 40 years. Haile was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and serves Sumner, Trousdale and part of Davidson counties.
