Possomtown Outreach and Friendship Christian School will be accepting donations until Dec. 15 to fill their donation delivery caravan to Hancock County.
Donations of nonperishable food, winter coats, sanitary items, bedding, diapers, and toys will be distributed to families in need in Hancock County, which has one of the lowest median incomes per household in the state.
Possomtown Outreach has a tractor trailer set up at Friendship Christian ready to take on donations.
“Basically, the best way to explain it is if you have a snow day in Wilson County, they have a snow week over there, because they’re on the side of the mountains,” Wilson County District 5 Commissioner Jerry McFarland said. “They just have to cancel school, and kids are at home. Kids over there that are poor get breakfast and lunch free at the school. If they’re out for a week over the Christmas holidays, we just try to fill in that, try to bring a little Christmas blessings on them.”
McFarland said that Possomtown Outreach has been delivering donations to Hancock County for around 25 years, and that Friendship Christian School has been involved for around 20 years.
“Hancock County is the poorest county in Tennessee,” McFarland said. “It is the sixth poorest county in the entire United States, and it’s right on the edge of Appalachia. We go up there every year and try to help them, primarily feeding and clothing.”
Anyone wanting to make a contribution to the Possomtown Outreach donation trailer can do so by contacting Greg Armstrong at 615-642-6863 to schedule a time to drop off donations at Friendship Christian School.
“Last year, thanks to your generosity, we gave 276 households, from families of six or more to elderly shut-ins, about a month’s worth of healthy good tasting food,” the organization conveyed in a press release. “We were also able to provide these families, based on their needs, with clothing, bedding, personal hygiene items and toys for the children to have something to open on Christmas morning.”
