When the Trousdale County Planning Commission met on Monday night at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, the topic of final building inspections came to the forefront.
Incomplete final inspections have become an issue over the past few years in the county.
To help resolve the issue, planning commissioners discussed the possibility of implementing a $1,000 refundable fee for builds requiring permits, only to be refunded when a final inspection is completed and a certificate of occupancy (CO) is issued.
In a unanimous vote, the planning commission decided to send the recommendation to the county commission for consideration.
According to Trousdale County Codes and Zoning Manager Rosalie Myhan, over the past three years, many property owners in Trousdale County who have built structures such as garages and barns on their property have not gotten final inspections done.
“People are not calling in for their final inspection,” said Myhan. “This is not necessarily houses, per se, but I’m finding garages, pools, barns, even mobile homes where the folder is still in the file cabinet and is not complete.”
Although this has not been a major issue with houses, accessory structures, such as barns, remain the problem.
“If you have enough property, like 15 acres, and have the green belt exemption, you can build a barn,” said Myhan. “If (the property) is less than that, if (the barn) is over 200 square feet, you do need to get a building permit for it.”
Trousdale County Planning Commission Chairman John Kerr added, “A lot of people are building barns like what I call my building in the back. But if they are building a bigger one, it’s really an accessory structure.”
The planning commission opted for attaching a fee to builds requiring permits, instead of issuing fines, in order to encourage property owners to get final inspections done.
“What other counties have done is they have said that the people (building a structure on their property) would have to pay a deposit,” said Myhan. “They would get the deposit back after the permit is totally complete, and they are issued the CO (certificate of occupancy).”
Trousdale County Planning Commission Vice Chairman David Thomas added, “I think that doing a deposit will make it a lot easier to give that encouragement to get that final inspection (completed) versus doing a fine.”
Although the planning commission can only make recommendations, the county commission should see this matter on its agenda soon.
