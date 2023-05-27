As Trousdale County High School senior Seth Barthel, received his diploma on May 19, he knew that his decision to enlist in the U.S. Army was going to take his life in a different direction than most of his other classmates.
Out of 76 graduates, Barthel, a scholar student, was the only member of the class of 2023 who chose to enlist in the military, a decision that he did not take lightly.
In July of 2007, when Barthel was only 2 years old, he lost his dad, but he said that his decision to join the military was greatly influenced by his late father’s service in the U.S. Army.
“My father, Kyle Robert Barthel, was in the military about 23 years ago,” said Barthel. “He served in Iraq. He was in the Army, and this is the closest I’ve been able to connect with him. Since I was young, I’ve always wanted to do this.”
Last summer, Barthel got his first taste of military life as he went off to boot camp in South Carolina in preparation for his new career.
“I’ve already gone to boot camp,” said Barthel. “I went to Fort Jackson in South Carolina. I was there from May 20 to Aug. 8, but that was just boot camp. Advanced Individual Training (AIT) is coming soon ... it’s the after part.
“As of right now, I am going to be a parachute rigger in the Army. They’re the people who assemble the parachutes.”
Although Barthel will be gaining experience as a parachute rigger, he said that attending college is not off the table for him in the future as he is unsure if he wants to remain in the military until retirement.
“At some point, I do plan on going to college,” said Barthel. “With (the G.I. Bill), how could I not use it?
“My contract with the Army is for six years. But I think I’m going to make my decision (about reenlisting) a year at a time. My contract officially starts the minute I get back from AIT, and as of right now, that date is still undetermined.”
