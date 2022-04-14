The Hartsville Vidette is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Trousdale County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
We begin the profiles with a glance at Mary Raines, who is a library/media specialist at Trousdale County Elementary School …
Name … Mary Raines
School … Trousdale County Elementary School
Age … 43
What grade/subject do you teach?
Elementary library media specialist
How long have you been in education?
Nine years in public education and 16 years in Christian education with my church
How many years have you taught at your current school?
Three years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school?
Carroll Oakland School in Wilson County
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of?
I love trying to figure out how things work, whether it is new technology or a piece of machinery.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)?
I know it sounds cliché, but I like to sit down with a great book and escape into other worlds. It allows me to forget about the chaos that is around me and just imagine what it would be like in whatever I am reading. I also like to learn new things about varieties of subjects, especially hands-on learning.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail?
I try to see past behaviors into the reasoning behind them. I try to show grace and compassion in my classroom so that students feel welcome. I try to adapt to fit the students that I am teaching while staying true to the lesson that is being presented.
How would you describe your teaching style?
I would describe my teaching style as a discussional environment. I love when students are able to discuss the information that is being taught. It lets me know that they are processing what is being said and can explain it to their peers.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how you keep students engaged and motivated?
I use brain breaks when needed so that students have the chance to get up and move. I also try to implement visual cues so that students can understand what I am presenting when necessary. It helps them to process what I am saying when they can see what I am referring to.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach?
I once had a student who would get frustrated and growl at everyone when she became overwhelmed. I told her one day that she was only allowed to growl on Wednesdays, and every other day she would have to try to use her words to explain what she was frustrated about. It gave her a day to growl instead of taking that coping strategy away entirely. I try to think outside of the box when it comes to my students, because not everyone copes or handles situations in the same manner.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at?
I would have to say that the staff and administration is unique. I know that if I present a problem to people, they will work with me to help solve it. I also know that I am supported in the library by the general-education teachers with the activities we do in the library, such as book reports and research projects. It makes a difference when I can collaborate with others to build on what they may be doing in the classroom.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path?
I was working in retail at the time and would pray that God would allow me to walk in whatever calling he had on my life. I felt a passion for teaching and reaching our future generations, and even though I had been out of school for a long time, He opened the door for me to get into teaching. I was able to complete my student teaching in a former co-worker’s classroom, which led to a job offer at the same school.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching?
It’s building relationships with students and seeing them achieve their goals and dreams.
What is the most challenging part of teaching?
It’s watching struggling students want to give up due to circumstances that are often beyond their control.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward?
Despite current trends, I think that teachers are going to continue to pour into students and try to do the best they can for them even when the job becomes hard.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you?
I have had so many people make such an impact in my career. I think I learn from all the amazing teachers that I have been blessed to be around and watch. I have had wonderful educators walk beside me while I learn and grow, and I would not want to leave anyone out by starting to name them.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching?
I think my favorite memory is when I had a student write me a letter telling me about the impact I unknowingly made in their life just because of a small gesture I made. It reminds me that we are not always aware of the impacts that we make on others, whether they are good or bad.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you?
That they did not give up because of something I taught or said to them.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher?
I would like to be remembered as someone that the students felt loved by, as someone who made an impact for the good in their lives.
