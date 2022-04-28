When she woke up on Saturday morning, Rebecca Troutt was hoping that many without a home would find one before the day was over.
However, the homeless that she was concerned with on Saturday had four legs.
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Animal Shelter held its Paws on the Farm — a pet adoption fair— on Saturday at Farmer’s Produce in Castalian Springs.
The three-fold purpose of the five-hour adoption fair was to find adoptable dogs forever homes, to increase public awareness of the shelter’s presence, and to raise much-needed funds for the shelter.
“We are government run and receive a very small amount of money,” Troutt — the Hartsville/Trousdale County Animal Shelter director — said. “This is our first adoption event. We would like to do this annually.”
Three adult dogs and 11 puppies were up for adoption at the fair.
Along with adoptable dogs, the event had a variety of options, including barbeque, snow cones, live music, and a raffle. Several volunteers and organizations were also present.
Fix Trousdale, a group that promotes the spaying and neutering of animals, was on site. Lisa Steva of Fix Trousdale encouraged everyone to get their animals spayed or neutered.
“When an animal is spayed or neutered, there is a decrease in cancers and infections, a reduction in fighting and roaming behaviors, animals become easier to train, and overpopulation is reduced,” Steva said.
Fix Trousdale works off of donations for the spaying and neutering of all animals.
All dogs at Saturday’s event were sponsored, which means that there were no adoption fees for those wishing to adopt a new furry friend. Additionally, all dogs from the shelter have been (or soon will be) spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Greyson Campbell was the first to adopt a puppy on Saturday. Currently a pet parent, he added a blue heeler mix to his family.
“She was the smallest. I fell in love,” Campbell said.
Tracy Fann fostered the litter of Blue Heeler puppies from which Campbell’s puppy came. Fann adopted the mother of the pups. She has fostered countless dogs and cats for more than 20 years.
“Fostering to me is the next best thing to heaven,” Fann said. “To take care of God’s creatures is the greatest honor. It is very rewarding but hard. You know you’ll have to give them up for adoption, but you become attached. When I foster, I pray that all the animals get loving, forever homes.
“In these trying times, life gets harder and harder, and people are quick to get rid of their animals, but our pets help us get through. Don’t get rid of your pets when life gets tough. They give us so much more than we give them.”
According to Fann, there is always a need for fosters. Fostering can be set up through a local animal shelter.
River, a black lab mix that was given up for adoption after losing a front leg to injury, found a forever home on Saturday.
“He (River) can do everything that a four-legged dog can do,” Troutt said. “He uses this to his advantage.”
River was one of two adult dogs and three puppies who were placed in new homes at the adoption fair.
“I’m hoping that we get everyone adopted,” Troutt said.
The Hartsville/Trousdale County Animal Shelter is always in need of donations. At this time the shelter is not equipped to house cats, but donations of dog food and other items are accepted and welcomed.
