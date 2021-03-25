Representatives from the State Fire Marshal’s Office visited Trousdale County last week as part of an effort to support essential workers in Tennessee.
Snacks and personal protective equipment were delivered last Friday as part of visits to four different fire departments in the Middle Tennessee area.
“Firefighters are essential services right now,” said Gary Farley, Assistant Commissioner of the Fire Prevention Division. “We want to let you know how much we appreciate you and offer any help we can through our office, whether it be through data, applying for grants, training incentives.”
Farley also spoke on HB 0772, a bill under consideration in the General Assembly that would provide $600 annual supplements to volunteer firefighters who successfully complete an in-service training course in a year. As of Monday the bill was under consideration in committee in both the Tennessee House and Senate.
“Right now it’s going through the committee process; we don’t know anything until the legislation passes,” Farley said. “The talk is 30 hours of training in a year’s time.”
If approved, fire departments would submit proof of training to the state, which would then issue payments to those departments.
Trousdale County Fire Chief Jay Woodard has announced plans to get every member of the Volunteer Fire Department trained to the Firefighter I certification, which would make the volunteers eligible for the payment if the bill passes.
Farley said the governor’s budget also could contain an expanded grant for volunteer departments to obtain turnout gear.
“When we look across the state, there’s roughly a $12 million need for turnout gear,” Farley said. “Turnout gear is what protects a firefighter.”
Also in attendance at last Friday’s visit were State Sen. Ferrell Haile and Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
