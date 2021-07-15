Billy Cato Woodard was recently honored by the members of First Baptist Church of Hartville for having served 48 years as church treasurer.
Mr. Woodard joined First Baptist on Jan. 27, 1952. He was elected as deacon in 1975 and served faithfully in that capacity until his retirement as treasurer. He also served for many years as a church trustee.
Throughout the years Billy Woodard has been known for his honesty, humility, thoroughness and attention to detail.
Mr. Woodard retired from USDA-ASCS on July 1, 1991 after 38 years of service to the agricultural community.
Married on June 3, 1955 to the former JoAnn Gregory, the Woodards have one daughter, Melissa (Johnny) Langsdon, and one grandson, Jake.
— Submitted to The Vidette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.