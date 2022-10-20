During its Oct. 11 meeting at the Hartsville/Trousdale County Community Center, the Trousdale County Planning Commission unanimously voted to send a rezoning request on a 47-acre property that is located close to the 231 corridor to the Trousdale County Commission for approval.
With recent growth in Trousdale County, many developers are looking for suitable land on which to build new home sites while maintaining a rural feel.
“I am purchasing the property,” Jordan Fleming of Fleming Homes said. “We want to do single-family, residential site builds with a little bit of elbow room ... a place to hang your hat with a little rocking chair in a country setting. This property has a total of 47 acres and is close to the 231 corridor, right there where Bass (Road) comes in and meets Templow Road. It’s beautiful farm land.”
Trousdale County Planning Commission Chairman John Kerr added, “I drove by (the property) this Saturday. It is very pretty land. It’s in the 231 corridor. If we’re growing — and we’re growing — it’s certainly a good place.”
The request is for the property, which is located on the east side of Bass Road, to be rezoned from A1 (agricultural) to R1 (low density residential). The permitted uses for R1 are mostly detached, single-family homes and duplexes with minimum lot separation of one acre.
“This is the first step, to get through on the residential zoning,” said Fleming. “We go through a series of three different plats — sketch plat, preliminary plat, and then final plat approval. It will be another three months of submitting the plat with the lot configuration, getting comments back, resubmitting the next month, and then the final plat. Even after the approval — the rezone to R1 — it’s probably still another three-month process until final plat approval. So, you could say that we are probably four or five months away (from beginning to build).
“We have already been proactive. Before submitting an application, we wanted to know what we had. So, we already went through the grid-out process and the soil-scientist process. We feel very good that there is good ground that can have septic systems for every home site. We’re just keeping our fingers crossed that everything goes good.”
Realtor Adam Sharp has been executing the land deal with current owner Royce Golden on behalf of Fleming.
“I’m the one who talked to the owner, Mr. Golden,” said Sharp. “We (Sharp and Fleming) have both been excited about this whole area. This is one of the prettiest places I have ever seen.”
The rezoning request will be brought before the county commission at its upcoming meeting on Oct. 24.
