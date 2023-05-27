Five Trousdale County High School softball players were selected to the 8-A All-District Team and receive their plaques earlier this week.
Junior pitcher Maddie Lee was chosen as the district’s most valuable player. She started 21 games and pitched 137 innings, recording 130 strikeouts and had a 1.94 earned-run average.
Sophomore Emma Holder batted .347 with one home run and had an on-base percentage of .412.
Sophomore Kayleigh Dunn led the team in home runs with six, giving her eight for her career.
Junior Taren Simmons posted a .428 batting average with two home runs and 30 runs batted in. She also drew 15 walks and stole seven bases.
Junior Bailey Hines batted .211 and had an on-base percentage of .328.
The Lady Jackets compiled a 13-10 record and won the 8-A regular-season championship.
