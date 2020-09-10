Fix Trousdale will host a Community Yard/Craft Sale on Friday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hartsville’s First Baptist Church to assist in funding.
Fix Trousdale is a 501©3 nonprofit dedicated to spaying and neutering Trousdale County dogs and cats, including stray animals.
“Our goal is to improve the lives of the animals and their owners. Fixed pets live longer, happier lives and the community benefits from a decrease in unwanted or abandoned animals,” the organization said in a press release.
In addition to Friday’s Yard/Craft Sale, free pet ID tags will be offered. There will also be bake sale items and fresh roasted coffee. Information about Fix Trousdale’s services will be available.
Fix Trousdale uilizies monthly transports to Sumner Spay Neuter Alliance for services and offers low-cost spaying and neutering. For more information, call 615-571-0472 or message the group via Facebook at @spay neuternow.
