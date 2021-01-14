The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee counties and beyond, has announced $2,426,677 in grants to 350 local nonprofit organizations as part of the 2020 annual grant-making process.
Trousdale County had one grant recipient in Fix Trousdale, which provides low-cost spay/neuter services for area cats and dogs, to improve the lives of pets and owners.
The grants will benefit nonprofit organizations in 29 area counties: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Franklin, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lincoln, Maury, Montgomery, Moore, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.
Grants will serve a wide range of causes, including: food security, arts and humanities, conservation and preservation, environment, education, employment and training, health and human services, housing, economic welfare, and community development.
The average grant size was $6,933.
In January 2020, The Community Foundation marked $1 billion in giving to nonprofits across the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond since its inception in 1991.
“The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and through other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have the impact we do without the many nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “Thanks to the generous support of our donors, and the work of dedicated and talented nonprofits, we are able to fund solutions which address Middle Tennessee’s emerging needs and opportunities.”
— From staff reports
