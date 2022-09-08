The Hartsville Trousdale Animal Shelter will soon be launching a food pantry for pets, a program that will make food and other pet items available to the community.
“We have partnered with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS)” said Hartsville Trousdale County Animal Shelter Director Rebecca Troutt. “They have a program that works with Chewy.”
When companies like Chewy have containers of unused pet food that have been returned and are unopened, or have products that have come open in shipping, they cannot sell them. Instead, the products are given away to the community at no cost.
“The food is not food that’s been used, although the packaging may be opened, or the individual container may have been returned,” said Troutt. “It’s not something that the company would sell themselves. So, they disperse it to the affiliated partnered facilities, like shelters or rescues, to give away to their community. This is a program that we are going to start to allow people from our county to get free cat and dog food.
“The program also has hard goods like cat litter, kennels, cat trees, and stuff like that. So, there will be two events. There’ll be a food drive to give away cat food and dog food and a hard-good event where we give away those items.”
As the shelter receives food shipments, they will notify the community and allow pet owners to pick up food from the food pantry.
“(The food pantry) will be open whenever we have food available, as often as we can get it,” said Troutt. “Each time we get the food or other items, we will let people know we have some and are able to give it out.
“The HSUS said that they didn’t know when or how often or how much (food and other items would come available). We will let people know when we have availability.”
The food pantry will also act as a hub for shelters and rescues in surrounding counties so that they, too, can get pet food to distribute to their communities as well.
“We would also like to help our neighboring towns — Lafayette, Westmoreland, Red Boiling Springs, Carthage, Gordonsville, and anyone else around us — who wouldn’t have easy access to Nashville, because usually that’s where (the food) is coming from,” said Troutt. “We want to be a central hub for those surrounding counties. There will be a time for our county (residents) to come and get the free dog and cat food they need, and then, we will give the surrounding counties the opportunity to come get what they need.”
For those interested in the program, a form will be provided to pet owners that will help the food pantry identify the needs of each animal receiving food.
“We will have some kind of form that people will need to fill out,” said Hartsville Trousdale County Animal Shelter employee Morgan Adamczyk. “They will check whether they have a dog or cat. Then, they will check if their dog or cat has food sensitivities or any allergies. They can check if they want grain-free, or if they don’t want grain-free. We can’t guarantee anything, but we will do our best to get what is available for them.”
Troutt hopes to have the program in full swing as soon as she gets the green light on the location for the food pantry and a storage facility for the pet food and other items. As she is currently speaking with the owners of a potential site in Hartsville, she encourages anyone who is interested in the pet food pantry to keep an eye out for the announcement of a confirmed location, which she believes to be coming very soon.
“I will try to (announce) this anyway I can, through social media or the radio station or in the paper,” said Troutt. “Our goal is to get everybody involved.”
