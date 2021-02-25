Hartsville’s law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of its own with the passing of former police chief Larry Turnbow.
Turnbow passed away Saturday, Feb. 20 at the age of 74. He served with the Hartsville Police Department for 17 years and nearly 16 as chief of the department from Aug. 18, 1977 until retiring June 30, 1993. Prior to that, he also worked for the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department.
“He hired me on as a patrolman in 1985 and I worked for him until 1993. He was a real good chief to work for,” said Chief Deputy Wayland Cothron, who also served as Hartsville’s police chief before the move to metropolitan government in 2000.
“His interest was always taking care of the people and making sure we got our job done. There are things the sheriff’s office continues to do today because of the way he trained me.”
After retiring from Hartsville PD, Turnbow worked as a criminal investigator for the 15th Judicial District Public Defender’s Office.
“Larry Turnbow was a great man, friend and mentor. He started working as a Criminal Investigator for the Public Defenders Office in 1993. I had the pleasure of working with Larry since 2002. He even retired in 2009 and came back to the PD’s Office to work part time. That is who he was,” said Shelly Gardner, Public Defender for the 15th Judicial District. “He loved his community and public service. He cared about his work and his co-workers. Larry was always my go-to man when I needed to visit a prison outside of our District. I loved him like he was part of my family. He will be greatly missed.”
“He was very well respected in the community. I personally got to know him working in the criminal court system,” added County Mayor Stephen Chambers, who worked as an attorney before being elected to office. “He was a great help to me when I first started; gave me a lot of advice that was very helpful.”
Turnbow is survived by his wife, JoAnne, two daughters and three grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home.
The family has requested that any memorial donations be made to the Trousdale County High School baseball team.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
