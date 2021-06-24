Not everyone has a dog that likes to “sing.” But Trousdale County native and former Trousdale County High School teacher Janne Patterson Swearengen does!
What’s more, Janne has written a short book about this operatic hound and it is all for a good cause — to help fund animal rescue services.
The book’s title tells us a lot about Janne’s furry companion: “The Yorkie Who Sings at Midnight.” But there is, of course, much more to the story.
Janne and her husband, Larry, live in Madison, Miss., and as dog lovers took on an elderly and “special needs” Yorkie.
The circumstances around the spunky little dog’s past and how they got involved is a moving part of the story.
Angela Thumbelina, as she is known, was rescued from a dog breeder and had spent her entire life in a cage. She had never put her feet on grass or been outdoors.
Yet, Janne and Larry take on the task and were rewarded for their efforts. Angela responded to their love with affection and also displayed an unexpected talent. She likes to start howling at midnight, every night!
The couple has rescued other old dogs and there are others in Janne’s story. But as the book is written from Angela Thumbelina’s viewpoint, you can get a real sense of how sad some dogs are treated and housed, until people with big hearts step in and set things right.
The book is cleverly illustrated by Kalyb James, a talented young high school student from Madison.
Proceeds from the sale of the small book go to the Mississippi Animal Rescue Fund, a “no-kill” animal shelter.
You can reach Janne on Facebook and purchase the book directly from her. Go to “Janne Patterson Swearengen.” The book is also available on Amazon.
