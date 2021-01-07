Four Trousdale County Yellow Jackets have been named to various all-state football teams.
The Tennessee Football Coaches Association Class 2A squad had Cameron Rankins listed on offense as an athlete. Making the defensive team were Jayden Hicks at defensive back and Sebastian Linarez as an athlete.
Rankins, who signed last month with Lindsey Wilson College, was also named as a linebacker on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s all-state team.
Tate Mathews, who hosts High School Sports Saturday on 104.5-FM, picked Rankins for his Dream Team 2020 at linebacker. The Dream Team considers all classifications and does not include the players’ projection at the college level.
Mason Basford, who also has signed with Lindsey Wilson, was named as an all-state offensive lineman by the website stateoftennesseehsfb.com.
