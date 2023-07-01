Hartsville’s Fourth of July Parade will begin at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Those who are in the parade should begin lining up at 2 p.m.

Former Trousdale County Mayor Carroll Carman has been chosen to lead the parade as its grand marshal.

The parade route will begin on McMurry Boulevard in front of Village Pizza and turn on to Broadway Street toward Main Street.

There will be an interactive splash zone portion of the parade, but there will be a separate dry zone set up along the parade route.

Prior to the parade, Andrews Avenue will be one way, with traffic heading toward Walgreens. Rogers Street will be one-way traffic heading toward the Hartsville Church of Christ.

To get to the lineup, traffic will go along Old Halltown Road (behind Twice Daily) to Industrial Boulevard, or traffic an come in along New Halltown Road to Industrial Boulevard.

The parade line-up is as follows:

Starting on Andrews Avenue

1) Sheriff Ray Russell — Truck

2) Color Guard — Veterans Truck and Trailer

3) Color Guard — Veterans Truck and Trailer

4) Carroll Carman — Grand Marshal

5) Carroll Carman — Family

6) Mayor Jack McCall — Convertible

7) Ferrell Hale TN State Senator — Mustang

8) William Slater TN State Representative — Truck and Trailer

9) William Slater TN State Representative — Truck and Trailer

Shriners/clowns stage at Minit Mart, follow in parade behind No. 9

10) Candice Hall — Auto

11) Hartsville Foodland — Antique Convertible

12) Hartsville Foodland — Auto

13) Hope Family Health — Car

14) Pregnancy Center — Auto

15) WTNK — Auto

16) T.C. Litter Program — Truck

17) Goose Gala — Truck

18) Farmer’s Market and Artisan — Auto

19) Ed Rogers Automarket Group — Auto

20) Sue Meyer — Golf Cart

21) Barry Hertaw — Antique Fire Engine

22) Jim Vaughn — 1971 Dodge Demon

23) Atlas Barber — 1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass

24) Bryan Stafford — 1983 Chevrolet S10

25) Bryan Stafford — 2017 Chevrolet Silverado

26) Chris Johnson — 1973 Cuda

27) Ashley Martin — 1985 Monte Carlo SS

28) Kevin Carter — 1974 Chevrolet Caprice Convertible

29) Miriam Zarichansky — Miss Trousdale & Miss Fire Cracker Pageant Winner

30) T.C. Band Boosters

31) T.C. Band Boosters

32) Heart of Tennessee Beauty Pageant

33) Heart of Tennessee Beauty Pageant

34) Kloey Watkins — Little Miss Fire Cracker Winner

35) Newton Nissan — Auto

36) Bates Ford — Auto

37) Robert’s Tree Company — S10 Drag Truck

38) April Armstrong — Jeep

39) Christi Gray — Jeep

Horses stage at the Direct Buy warehouse at the top of Andrews Avenue, follow in parade behind No. 39

Starting at the intersection of Andrews Avenue and Rogers Street

40) Marshal Myhan — Tractor

41) Austin Spangler — Tractor

42) Austin Spangler — Tractor

43) Jon Edgar Waller Dump Truck and Trailer

44) Jon Edgar Waller Dump Truck and Trailer

45) Jon Edgar Waller — Truck

46) Kaleb McClellan — Semi

47) Kaleb McClellan

48) Kaleb McClellan

49) Kaleb McClellan

50) Shanna Hobbs — Auto

51) Lafayette Fire Department

52) Lafayette Fire Department

53) Old Time Express

54) Old Time Express

55) Old Time Express

56) Old Time Express

57) Old Time Express

58) Catesa Farms

59) Catesa Farms

60) Last-minute entries

Wet section of the parade

61) Amber Russell — Golf Cart

62) Chris Gregory — 7th District Commissioner

63) Tonya Rolin and Friends — Side by Sides

64) Tonya Rolin and Friends — Side by Sides

65) Tonya Rolin and Friends — Side by Sides

66) Lucas Sevier — Rebuilt Lawn Mower

67) Jessie and Elisha Rader — Jeep

68) Jeep

69) Jeep

70) Jeep

71) Jeep

72) Jeep

73) Jeep

74) Jeep

75) Jeep

76) Jeep

77) Jeep

78) Jeep

79) Jeep

80) Jeep

81) Jeep

82) Jeep

83) Jeep

84) Jeep

85) Jeep

86) Jeep

87) Jeep

88) Jeep

89) Jeep

90) Jeep

1) Jeep

1) Jeep

2) Bill Scruggs

3) Bill Scruggs

4) Chris Sexton — ATVs

5) Chris Sexton — ATVs

6) Chris Sexton — ATVs

7) Hartsville Fire Department

8) Hartsville Fire Department

9) Hartsville Fire Department

10) Hartsville Fire Department

11) Hartsville Fire Department

12) Hartsville Fire Department

13) EMS

14) EMS

15) Rescue Squad

16) Rescue Squad

17) Last-minute wet section entries

