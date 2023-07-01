Hartsville’s Fourth of July Parade will begin at 3 p.m. this afternoon.
Those who are in the parade should begin lining up at 2 p.m.
Former Trousdale County Mayor Carroll Carman has been chosen to lead the parade as its grand marshal.
The parade route will begin on McMurry Boulevard in front of Village Pizza and turn on to Broadway Street toward Main Street.
There will be an interactive splash zone portion of the parade, but there will be a separate dry zone set up along the parade route.
Prior to the parade, Andrews Avenue will be one way, with traffic heading toward Walgreens. Rogers Street will be one-way traffic heading toward the Hartsville Church of Christ.
To get to the lineup, traffic will go along Old Halltown Road (behind Twice Daily) to Industrial Boulevard, or traffic an come in along New Halltown Road to Industrial Boulevard.
The parade line-up is as follows:
Starting on Andrews Avenue
1) Sheriff Ray Russell — Truck
2) Color Guard — Veterans Truck and Trailer
3) Color Guard — Veterans Truck and Trailer
4) Carroll Carman — Grand Marshal
5) Carroll Carman — Family
6) Mayor Jack McCall — Convertible
7) Ferrell Hale TN State Senator — Mustang
8) William Slater TN State Representative — Truck and Trailer
9) William Slater TN State Representative — Truck and Trailer
Shriners/clowns stage at Minit Mart, follow in parade behind No. 9
10) Candice Hall — Auto
11) Hartsville Foodland — Antique Convertible
12) Hartsville Foodland — Auto
13) Hope Family Health — Car
14) Pregnancy Center — Auto
15) WTNK — Auto
16) T.C. Litter Program — Truck
17) Goose Gala — Truck
18) Farmer’s Market and Artisan — Auto
19) Ed Rogers Automarket Group — Auto
20) Sue Meyer — Golf Cart
21) Barry Hertaw — Antique Fire Engine
22) Jim Vaughn — 1971 Dodge Demon
23) Atlas Barber — 1984 Oldsmobile Cutlass
24) Bryan Stafford — 1983 Chevrolet S10
25) Bryan Stafford — 2017 Chevrolet Silverado
26) Chris Johnson — 1973 Cuda
27) Ashley Martin — 1985 Monte Carlo SS
28) Kevin Carter — 1974 Chevrolet Caprice Convertible
29) Miriam Zarichansky — Miss Trousdale & Miss Fire Cracker Pageant Winner
30) T.C. Band Boosters
31) T.C. Band Boosters
32) Heart of Tennessee Beauty Pageant
33) Heart of Tennessee Beauty Pageant
34) Kloey Watkins — Little Miss Fire Cracker Winner
35) Newton Nissan — Auto
36) Bates Ford — Auto
37) Robert’s Tree Company — S10 Drag Truck
38) April Armstrong — Jeep
39) Christi Gray — Jeep
Horses stage at the Direct Buy warehouse at the top of Andrews Avenue, follow in parade behind No. 39
Starting at the intersection of Andrews Avenue and Rogers Street
40) Marshal Myhan — Tractor
41) Austin Spangler — Tractor
42) Austin Spangler — Tractor
43) Jon Edgar Waller Dump Truck and Trailer
44) Jon Edgar Waller Dump Truck and Trailer
45) Jon Edgar Waller — Truck
46) Kaleb McClellan — Semi
47) Kaleb McClellan
48) Kaleb McClellan
49) Kaleb McClellan
50) Shanna Hobbs — Auto
51) Lafayette Fire Department
52) Lafayette Fire Department
53) Old Time Express
54) Old Time Express
55) Old Time Express
56) Old Time Express
57) Old Time Express
58) Catesa Farms
59) Catesa Farms
60) Last-minute entries
Wet section of the parade
61) Amber Russell — Golf Cart
62) Chris Gregory — 7th District Commissioner
63) Tonya Rolin and Friends — Side by Sides
64) Tonya Rolin and Friends — Side by Sides
65) Tonya Rolin and Friends — Side by Sides
66) Lucas Sevier — Rebuilt Lawn Mower
67) Jessie and Elisha Rader — Jeep
68) Jeep
69) Jeep
70) Jeep
71) Jeep
72) Jeep
73) Jeep
74) Jeep
75) Jeep
76) Jeep
77) Jeep
78) Jeep
79) Jeep
80) Jeep
81) Jeep
82) Jeep
83) Jeep
84) Jeep
85) Jeep
86) Jeep
87) Jeep
88) Jeep
89) Jeep
90) Jeep
1) Jeep
1) Jeep
2) Bill Scruggs
3) Bill Scruggs
4) Chris Sexton — ATVs
5) Chris Sexton — ATVs
6) Chris Sexton — ATVs
7) Hartsville Fire Department
8) Hartsville Fire Department
9) Hartsville Fire Department
10) Hartsville Fire Department
11) Hartsville Fire Department
12) Hartsville Fire Department
13) EMS
14) EMS
15) Rescue Squad
16) Rescue Squad
17) Last-minute wet section entries
