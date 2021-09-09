Frances Faye Sullivan, age 77, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Sept. 2, 2021 at Hartsville Health & Rehab.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Ervin B. & Mabel Presley; brothers, Robert, Joe & Larry Presley.
Survivors are: three sons, Stonnie Sullivan of Tompkinsville, KY, Tony (Anita) Sullivan of Hartsville, Thomas (Jennifer) Sullivan of Cookeville; 11 grandchildren, James Miller, Dustin, Ryan, Macy, Bentley, Mason, Darian, Cameron, Ali & Salem Sullivan & Nicole Starks; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Dale (Wanda) Presley of Lafayette, Raymond (Jan) Presley of Lafayette; sister, Shirley (Bobby) Hickerson of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 5, officiated by Bro. Carroll Carman.
Pallbearers were: Jackie Farley, James Dickens, Mark Presley, Daniel Presley, Bobby Dyer and Ubaldo Gardenez.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Activity Department at Hartsville Health & Rehab.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyf hhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
