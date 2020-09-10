Frances Marie Wilburn Cox, age 95, of Hartsville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
Frances was born Sept. 16, 1924 to Howard and Sally Richmond Wilburn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger T. Cox.
She is survived by: son, Johnny Cox; daughter, Marsha (Bill) Brown; sisters, Virginia (George) Reid, Mary Small; grandchildren, Andy (Britney) Brown, Ann Marie (Keith) Walp, Sydney (Stephen) Clark; great-grandchildren, Jackson Brown, Houston Clark.
Graveside services were held on Monday, Sept. 7, at Hartsville Memorial Gardens, officiated by Bro. Ricky Brooks.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.