Frankie C. Oldham, 77, of Hartsville, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Frank and Irene Oldham Celsor; son, Ray Oldham; daughter-in-law, Cindy Oldham; and brother, Moe Celsor.
She is survived by her life partner, Beth Williams; son, Clay (Lollie) Oldham; grandchildren, Hunter (Carlee) Oldham, Abby (Ethan) Claridy, Payton (Sam) Beaver, Katlyn Barnes, Kalie Barnes; great-grandchildren, Nolan Sweat, Remi Beaver, Josie Oldham, June Rae Oldham, Lyla Tate Claridy; and nephew, Cliff Celsor.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, conducted by Jack McCall. An honorary pallbearer was Freddie Haley. Active pallbearers were Seth Holder, Eric Holder, Will Holder, Cliff Celsor, Jeff Johnson and Hunter Oldham.
Interment was held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation with the family was held from 10 a.m. until the service time on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Sherry’s Run.
Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville was entrusted with the arrangements.
