Frankye Mitchell Wright, age 88, of Hartsville and formerly of Asheboro, N.C., passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 11, 2022 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.
Mrs. Wright was born June 7, 1933 in Stokes County, N.C. Later in life she lived and worked in Asheboro, where she attended Balfour Baptist Church. In 2014 after the passing of her husband, William Wright she moved to Hartsville to live with her son and daughter-in-law, Greg & Nan Wright. She loved to sing and she was known for her beautiful voice and sweet countenance.
She was preceded in death by: grandson, Stephen Wright; husband, William Wright; five brothers, Joe, Clarence, John, Morrison and Charles Mitchell; two sisters, Kathleen Tedder and Alma Wagoner.
Survivors are: two sons, Greg (Nan) Wright of Hartsville, Mark (Melissa) Wright of Newnan, GA; three grandchildren, Brock Wright, Anna Wright & Jonathan Wright; three great-grandchildren, Maxton, Taylor & Wyatt Wright.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, Jan. 17, officiated by Bro. Stan Blades.
Interment was in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Pregnancy Center, 783 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.