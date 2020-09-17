Fred A. “Mose” Cato, age 94, of Hartsville, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Trousdale Senior Living Center.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Joe & Devada Taylor Cato; three brothers, Joe Hanlin Cato, James Cato & Earl Cato; three sisters, Mary Frances Cato, Dorothy Merryman & Rosalie Kerr.
Survivors are: two sons, Larry (Pat) Cato, Jerry (Debbie) Cato, both of Hartsville; four grandchildren, Gary Cato, Wayne (Tina) Cato, Dusty (Bailey) Cato, Crystal (Steve) Wilson; six great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Hartsville Memorial Gardens, officiated by Bro. Mike Seamon.
Pallbearers were: Gary, Wayne, Dusty, Chris, Garrett & Kyle Cato.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
