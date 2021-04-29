Trousdale County, as well as schools nationwide, will continue serving free meals to students during the 2021-22 school year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on April 20 announced it was extending a series of waivers and flexibilities to policies that will enable schools to provide safe, healthy meals free of charge to children.
Schools nationwide will be allowed to serve meals through USDA’s National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option (SSO), which is typically only available during the summer months. In addition, schools that choose this option will receive higher-than-normal meal reimbursements for every meal they serve. This option also affords schools the financial flexibility to further customize their meal service design to fit their local needs.
“USDA will remain relentless in ensuring our nation’s children get the critical nutrition they need,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release. “States and districts wanted waivers extended to plan for safe reopening in the fall. USDA answered the call to help America’s schools and childcare institutions serve high quality meals while being responsive to their local needs as children safely return to their regular routines. This action also increases the reimbursement rate to school meal operators so they can serve healthy foods to our kids. It’s a win-win for kids, parents and schools.”
Trousdale County Schools have provided free meals for the last three years through the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision, which allows schools and districts in qualifying low-income areas to provide free meals. Trousdale was approved for CEP for a four-year period and the district had been working on reapplying for the program.
“We had the opportunity to switch this year to the summer program, which reimburses us at a higher rate,” said Kathy Atwood, Coordinated School Health Supervisor for Trousdale County Schools. “USDA did that because they knew we had a hard time last spring. That way, we were able to be reimbursed at 100% rather than 74%.”
Atwood said Trousdale might be able to participate in CEP for 2022-23 since the district would have one year remaining on its original application, but that had yet to be determined.
As of now, the district is also planning on resuming regular food service in school cafeterias as part of its reopening plan for 2021-22. That would allow ala carte sales of items such as ice cream, something that was not able to take place this year.
“We offer that to our students in 6-12th grade. This year, we lost all of our ice cream sales,” Atwood said. “That really has hurt us this year, not having those sales.”
Atwood said Trousdale County Schools is planning to offer summer meals to students, similar to what was done last year. Parents will be able to pick up meals for kids at the high school, but the dates and times have yet to be determined.
Children participating in the summer learning camps will be fed as part of that program as well.
“We will be doing summer food service,” she said. “We’ll be doing the drive-up meals at the high school just like last summer. If your students are not involved in any of the summer programs, they can still get meals.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
