Gary Dee Barnes, age 72, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at St. Thomas-Rutherford in Murfreesboro.
Survivors are: wife, Judy Barnes; son, Brian Jones; four daughters, Shanell Briscoe, Patricia Jones, Melissa Horner & Casey Boomershine; several grandchildren; brother, Ted Barnes.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, officiated by Bro. Matt Brown.
Interment will be in the Hartsville Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until service time Friday.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfh
hartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
