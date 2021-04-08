Gary Donald Grantham, age 73, of Castalian Springs, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 4, 2021 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Fred & Lola Grantham; brother, Fredie Grantham.
Survivors are: wife, Carolyn Grantham; stepdaughter, Stacey Morris; several grandchildren; brother, Lynn (Carol) Grantham; sister, Theda (Richard) Rynkiewicz; uncles, Richard (Susan) Williams & Jerry (Marie) Williams; cousin, Stacy Williams; numerous nieces and cousins.
No services are planned at this time.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
