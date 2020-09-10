Gary H. Carver, age 87, of Land O’ Lakes, Fla., passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020.
He has gone to be with his Lord and Savior, of which he spoke of often.
Gary was born on July 5, 1933 in Hartsville to Mabel Holder Carver and Herman N. Carver, Sr. He served 20 years in the Air Force, retired and worked for Schlitz Brewery Can Plant for 16 years and also owned and operated Carver Farm of Land of Lakes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother of his children, Marjane Garnes; daughter, Karlotta Kay; grandson, Perry Kiser; sister, Hope; brothers, Herman Jr., Terry.
Leaving to mourn his absence are: his beloved wife, Linda; his children, Gary Jr., Teresa (Bill) Godin, Kay Carver, Tina (Craig) Nyquist, Clarisa (John) Jacko, Teresa (GW) Gonya, Marian (Toby) Gant, Cathy Betz; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Billie Sue, Shirley, Libby, Elaine; brother, Jack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.