Gary June Shannon, age 81, of Hartsville, passed away Thursday morning, April 8, 2021 at Trousdale Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by: parents, George Martin & Vallie Estelle Presley; husband, Clarence Calvin Shannon.
Survivors are: son, Terrell (Renee) Shannon; two daughters, Beverly (David) Hughey, Faith Renee (Marc) Cloutier; six grandchildren, David Lee Hughey, Stephanie (Brandon) Beal, Chris Cloutier, Shanna Cloutier, Joey (Violet) Cloutier, LeAnn (Michael Sagmeister) Shannon; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Terry (Jeanne) Presley.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Monday, April 12, officiated by Bro. Dan Demay.
Pallbearers were: David Lee Hughey, Christopher M. Cloutier, Chris R. Cloutier, Brandon Beal, Rob Hall and D.J. Demay.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
