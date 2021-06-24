Both Mt. Juliet and Trousdale County’s high school band programs were recently honored by the Tennessee General Assembly for their work in creating a “virtual marching band state championship” for 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trousdale County Director of Bands Rob Joines and his Mt. Juliet counterpart, Tony Cox, were presented copies of Senate Joint Resolution 488 on Friday, May 7, by Senator Mark Pody. The resolution passed the Senate 30-0 and the House 92-0, and was signed by Gov. Bill Lee on April 26.
“When the state marching championships and the Contest of Champions were canceled in late July, it caught several of us flat footed,” Joines said. “We ended up having state championships in football, volleyball, basketball, etc, but we weren’t going to have one in marching band for the first time in decades. Tony and I talked and we figured out a way to get directors to send in recordings of their bands. We had judges adjudicate them and determine rankings. We had six classes based on school and band size, and Trousdale County and Mt. Juliet each hosted three of the classes.”
The Tennessee State Marching Band Championships were held on two Saturdays, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, 2020. According to the text of the resolution, the competition was meant to be a temporary replacement for the traditional state championships during the 2020-2021 academic year.
The resolution stipulates that the physical rewards for the winners of the classes “are to be hereafter known as the Senate Trophy” and that Cox, Joines, and members of Mt. Juliet and Trousdale County High School Bands “are to be commended for their hard work and inspiration in fashioning a workable solution to a problem resulting from inequitable treatment to which their fellow high school athletes were not subject.”
“We want to support our schools and our bands,” added Sen. Pody, who noted that both Clark Boyd and Susan Lynn, who each represent part of Wilson County, had signed on as co-sponsors of the resolution in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
“I am happy we could support the band programs interested in a virtual championship. 2021 was a special season and it was important to me that we offered this performance option for all schools,” said Cox, who has been at Mt. Juliet High School for 28 years.
“This is truly an honor,” Joines added. “I am especially pleased at the unanimous and bipartisan nature of the resolution. In a terrible year, I think we had a responsibility to our students to provide as normal a year as possible. Nationally, we have seen a rise in teen depression and suicide rates during the pandemic. As professionals, we have an obligation to do our jobs, even in the harshest of circumstances.”
Mt. Juliet Band of Gold’s Winter Winds just finished the winter guard season ranked No. 8 in the nation in Winds Scholastic Open class at the Winter Guard International championships.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.