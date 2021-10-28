Geneva Belle Holland, age 85, of Hartsville, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was a very devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family meant the world to her. Her love for flowers showed through all the beautiful ones she had every year. She definitely had a green thumb. Geneva was a faithful member at Philippi Church of Christ and loved all her church family.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Loyd and Birdie Mattox; grandson, Jared Holland; great-granddaughter, Raylee Jones.
Survivors are: loving husband of 66 years, Bob Holland; two sons, Darrell (Angela) Holland & Gary (JoAnn) Holland; daughter, Shelly (Roger) Brawner; nine grandchildren, Tabitha (Shawn) Gregory, Kaleb (Kala) Holland, Tiffany (Jerrod) McFarland, Brittany Jones, Chelsea (Alex) Gibbs, Craig (Tiffannie Stephenson) Brown, Mitch (Lacy) Gregory, Kyle (Stacey) Gregory & Shelby (E.J.) Perry; 16 great-grandchildren, Lincoln & Aiden McFarland, Tesssa, Taryn & Trista Gregory, Kolton Holland, Tatum Brown, Armani Hawkins, Rylee Jones, Eli & Ava Belle Gibbs, Huck & Indie Gregory, Luck Gregory, Elli & Emmi Perry.
Graveside services were held at the Dixon Springs Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 26, officiated by Bro. Dennis Ballard.
Memorial donations may be made to the Philippi Church of Christ.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.