George Robert Nipper, 83, of Hartsville, passed away on March 23, 2023.
He was born in Murfreesboro to the late Roy Nipper and Delia Lannom Nipper.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: his son, George Anderson Nipper; brothers, Bud Nipper, Thomas Nipper, Billy Nipper, Alfred Nipper, Jimmy Nipper; and sisters, Dorothy Sissom, Frances Rader, Elizabeth McDonald, and Connie Black.
Mr. Nipper is survived by: his son, Brad Nipper (and wife, Melanie); brothers, Paul Nipper, Johnny Nipper (and wife, Marge); and sister, Patricia Burks (and husband, Leon).
Visitation with the family was held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with funeral service at 1 p.m. Bud Mitchell officiated. Burial followed at Coleman Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available for the Nipper family
