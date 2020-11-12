The Trousdale County Health Department will be holding a special Free Flu Shot event next week to encourage people to vaccinate against the disease.
Trousdale County residents can get a free flu shot on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Trey Park from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
“This will be a drive-through event and the vaccine will be administered in their vehicles. The event is free and no documentation is needed,” said Tim Diffenderfer, County Director for Trousdale County’s Health Department.
Influenza, or “the flu” is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness. Serious outcomes of flu infection can result in hospitalization or death. Some people, such as older people, young children and people with certain health conditions are at high risk of serious flu complications.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health recommend that everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every year. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits and missed work and school due to flu, and can prevent serious complications that can result in hospitalization and even death.
For more information on the free vaccination event, call the Trousdale County Health Department at 615-374-2112.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports
