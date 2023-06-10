The Community Help Center of Trousdale County reopened Monday after the center was forced to close after sustaining roof damage from the straight line wind storm in early March.
Just before its reopening, Chrisie Stafford took on the role as the new manager of the center.
“My first day here was May 22,” said Stafford. “And we just reopened (Monday).”
Throughout March and April, residents who normally received assistance from the help center, located at 120-A McMurry Boulevard East in Hartsville, had to go to neighboring counties for aid.
“In early March, the storm came through and blew the roof off,” said Stafford. “People had to go to adjacent counties or other places to get their food, because we weren’t open.”
The Community Help Center of Trousdale County has been helping to provide food boxes and clothing to residents in need for more than 30 years.
“We give out food boxes,” said Stafford. “You don’t necessarily have to be from Trousdale County to get a food box here. It’s through Second Harvest (Food Bank). Whatever we sell at the help center (thrift shop) helps to buy food for the food pantry.
“Also, each quarter, a clothing voucher is given out. If you receive food here, you can also get clothing. The clothing can be picked up here at the help center.”
While the non-profit center has been closed for the past two months, extensive remodeling has been redone on the building.
“We have new floors,” said Stafford. “Everything has been painted. There are new ceilings. Everything looks great. It looks like a little boutique.”
In addition to the building’s new appearance, the center also has new hours of operation.
“We will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” said Stafford. “We’ll take donations at any time during those business hours. We run mostly off of monetary donations, but also from whatever people donate and what we sell (in the thrift store). Plus, you no longer have to make an appointment for donations.
“People just need to call and make appointments to get their food boxes. And if you don’t know whether or not you qualify for a food box, just call us, and we will help you figure that out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.