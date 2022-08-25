The Trousdale County Parks and Recreation Committee met last Wednesday at the Trousdale County Courthouse, where the committee unanimously approved a state grant that will provide funds to make improvements on the aging Trey Park in Hartsville.
Trey Park opened in May of 1998 and is now 24 years old. Dedicated to the memory of Etherege Johnson Parker III (Trey Parker), the park now faces some much-needed improvements as it approaches the quarter-century mark.
Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers has been working diligently on a grant from the state of Tennessee that will match the city’s funds to make the updated improvements.
Good news came to the mayor’s office on Aug. 16 as the contract for the grant came through for the park.
“I received a grant contract from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC)” said Chambers. “I didn’t expect for it to come in until September, because that’s what they told us. So, we actually got it ahead of time. It’s (for a) total of the 600,000. That’s the match for the state’s part. The terms are pretty much what they are for every state contract.”
But with most grants, there is a timeline.
“It’s a three-year grant,” said Chambers. “It begins Sept. 15, 2022, and ends Sept. 14, 2025.”
Although the park received grant money from the 2020 Local Parks and Recreation Fund Grant to make it more Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant, other improvements are long overdue.
After speaking with a member of the Parker family in May, Trousdale County commissioner Gary Claridy told the Parks and Recreation Committee that the family would like to rededicate the park after the improvements are completed.
“Mr. Parker (Trey’s son) was down there with us, and he said that it is coming up on the 25-year (mark) of his father’s death.” said Claridy. “He would like to have it completely done and rededicate the park after its finished. That’s what he’d like to have done, rededicate it back to his father.”
As the project moves forward, the county is looking at planning and engineering companies that will oversee the project, which is one factor the TDEC wants the county to have in place so that the project can move forward on the effective date of the contract (Sept. 15).
