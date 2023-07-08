Though it started as a conversation on a front porch between friends, the At Home in Hartsville Town Social has now become a grassroots event for those in the community who would like to connect with neighbors and local businesses.
With the goal of the free event being to bring community and business together, the Hartsville-Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with At Home in Hartsville to co-sponsor the socials.
The latest town social was held at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center on Friday night and was set up in a similar fashion to that of a trade show, where visitors could find food and visit with representatives from different businesses and other local organizations in the area.
“The town social is set up so that people can find out about what is going on in their community, what kind of services and businesses are available in the community,” said co-organizer Patti Carter. “It’s really to break down the barriers of people meeting other people when they move into the community.
“We are not trying to make money. It’s just a grassroots event. It started with a conversation between friends on the front porch and kind of grew out of that.”
Although geared toward newcomers to town, the event has become a place for new and old alike to learn about the community, find others who share similar interests, meet new friends, and reconnect with old ones.
“I moved here two years ago, and I didn’t know where to go to get my license or who could cut my grass, just those simple things,” said event co-organizer Marsha Pritchard. “Not knowing anybody, how do you it? That’s where this all came from.
“We decided to make this like a community fair and have local businesses come and say what they do. No one can sell anything. There is no money passing here. It’s just what we can give to the community and to you.”
Newcomer Sherie Catledge, a recent transplant from Fentress County, says that she attended the event to find ways to volunteer in her new community.
“We closed on our house in March,” said Catledge. “Being out here in the country, it’s not like suburbia, where you see your neighbors every day coming out of their houses. I don’t see anybody.
“This is the Volunteer State, and I like to volunteer when I’m home. This is a nice way to be able to meet other people. Everybody’s been so friendly, and I really like being a part of the community. I think that’s really important, especially in a smaller area. I like the feeling of community. That’s what’s really important to me.”
Representing the local H&R Block office, manager and senior tax analyst Rebecca Reid is hoping that the town social will help to bring awareness to the business offerings of her company and to bring in new people. It was H&R Block’s first time participating in the event.
“We just want to let people know that we’re here and what we offer,” said Reid. “We are also about to enroll for our upcoming tax course. So, we are taking applications of those interested in doing taxes.”
According to Journey Church Pastor Matt Brown, whose church previously took part in the town social, the benefits experienced from participating in the event were not just measured in numerical growth.
“We’ve experienced a lot of growth in the county, and we want people to be able to connect with the faith-based community, and other places as well,” said Brown. “It’s important to know who’s doing what in the county, so we know who to refer people to or who we can refer to. I think this is a great opportunity.
“I don’t know that every bit of growth (from participating in the town social) can be measured in terms of numbers or can be quantified. I’m not sure if it needs to be. It’s all about people, so we need to connect with people.”
Friday night’s event drew a crowd of almost 100 people.
The quarterly happening will take place again in the fall.
Those interested in participating in future events can visit the group’s Facebook page, At Home in Hartsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.