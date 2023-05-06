Ginger Haley, 74, passed away on May 1, 2023.
She was born in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Oct. 16, 1948, to John D. and Edna Mobley Haley.
She is survived by: her brother, John D. Haley II (Martha) of Mt. Juliet; two nieces, Sherri Haley Ellison (Rob) of Melbourne, Florida, Teri Harriman of Hartselle, Alabama; and a life-long friend, Sally Dea Hooker of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Ginger barely survived an automobile accident at age 18 that left her paralyzed on one side.
Her strong will, known by some as the “Haley Hard Head,” and tenacity supported her during difficulties, and her happy nature brought smiles to others.
After she no longer could be self-sufficient, she became a resident of Hartsville Health and Rehab. The family is thankful for the loving, dedicated staff, who cared for her for almost 23 years.
Ginger’s strong Christian faith as a member of College Street Church of Christ in Lebanon, Hartsville Church of Christ and Grace Baptist Church in Hartsville sustained her.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Brewers Cemetery in Brewers, Kentucky, conducted by her brother, John D. Haley II.
Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville was entrusted with the arrangements.
