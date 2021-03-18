Gladys Ruth Rader, age 83, of the Providence Community, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her home.
She was preceded in death by: parents, William Ily & Artie Lee Hadley Harper; husband, Leo Thurman Rader; grandchildren, Amy Barnes, Kyle Shrum and Jennifer Rader; five brothers and four Sisters.
Survivors are: three sons, Leo “Buddy” (Carrolyn) Rader Jr. of Murfreesboro, David (Andrea) Rader of Hartsville, Johnny Rader of Lebanon; two daughters, Debbie (Jerry) Shrum of Castalian Springs, Patricia (Gerry) Bess of Goodlettsville; 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Sunday, March 14, officiated by Bro. Jerry Burchett.
Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthony
fhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
