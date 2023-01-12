A long-time Dixon Springs community farmer has died at the age of 87 at his Young Branch Road farm home.
Glenn Gregory was pronounced deceased at 8:39 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, by Avalon Hospice of Cookeville, which had been assisting the family with his care during his illness.
Elder Eddie Gregory officiated at the funeral services, which were held at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon from the Carthage chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Zach Taylor delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the gazebo section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.
He was one of four sons and a daughter born to the late Webb Allen Gregory — who died on Nov. 11, 1981, at the age of 68 — and Ivy Mai Gregory, who died on Oct. 21, 1999, at the age of 84. He was born Glenn Edison Gregory in the Shoulders Hollow in the Dixon Springs community on Aug. 16, 1935.
A brother, Clarence Allen Gregory, died at the age of 14 months on Jan. 11, 1934.
In Rossville, Georgia, on Dec. 18, 1954, he was united in marriage to the former Shelby Jean Moss. The ceremony was performed by justice of the peace Herman Bowman.
They were preceded in death by a daughter, Glenda Jean Gregory Brasher, who died at the age of 65 on Jan. 14, 2022.
In addition to his farming operation, he was also formerly employed as a delivery driver for the former Sloan’s Dixie Oil Company in South Carthage, who were suppliers of Phillips 66 petroleum products.
Mr. Gregory was saved at the age of 12 in 1947 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Maces Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where his membership remained until his death.
Surviving in addition to his wife of just over 68 years are: their five children, Kathy Gregory Webb (and husband, David) of the Young Branch community, Debbie Gregory Cassity (and husband, David) of the Defeated Creek community, Sam Gregory (and wife, Tammy) of Hartsville, Dan Gregory (and companion, Kim Coggins) of Lafayette, David Gregory (and wife, Frankie) of Hartsville; three siblings, Eldon Gregory (and wife, Betty Moss Gregory) of the Young Branch community, Larry Gregory (and wife, Mattie Wilkerson Gregory) of the Bloomington Springs community, Laura Gregory Reasonover (and husband, Kerry Dale) of Gordonsville; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and son-in-law, Joseph Brasher of South Bend, Indiana.
Sanderson Funeral Home in Carthage was entrusted with the arrangements.
