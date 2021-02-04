Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High around 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Snow may mix in. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.