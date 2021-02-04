Gloria Christine Wright, age 77, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Clarence & Edith Sadler; husband, Jerry Allen Wright; infant son, Jerry Allen Wright Jr.; brother, Jackie Sadler.
Survivors are: two daughters, Angie (Tracey) Langford, Pam (Jeff) Gregory; five grandchildren, Eric (Angela) Langford, Lindsay (Daniel) Boze, Chelsea (Spencer) Anderson, Jordan (Jeremey) Barnes & Colton (MacKenzie) Gregory; seven great-grandchildren, Oakley Anderson, Vance Barnes, Lucy Anderson, Bo & Allie Langford, Van Dallas & Tilly Boze; companion, Tony Gregory; four brothers, Wayne Sadler, Jeff (Angela) Sadler, Tony Sadler & Robin Sadler; four sisters, Joyce Hammock, Mavis (Bill) Thomas, Darlene (Bruce) Gregory & Lesa (Ronnie) Warren.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 31, officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory.
Interment was in the Green Grove Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
