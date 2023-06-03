Off-season basketball activities are going on for high-school teams all across the state, including both Trousdale County teams.
The Lady Jackets are coming off of a 13-18 regula- season record and a runner-up finish in the District 8-A Tournament under first-year head coach Paige McKinney.
During June, McKinney is looking for her players to compete, improve their basketball IQ, and to come together as a unit.
“You build life-long bonds as teammates that compete, go through ups and downs, and play for each other,” McKinney said. “We want to play fearless for each other and have great team chemistry. We want our instincts and IQ to improve and think of one more way they can help the team win.”
The Lady Jackets are scheduled to host Gallatin for a scrimmage on Wednesday. Then, they will have some camp games at Lebanon on June 12 and 13, then more camp games on June 22 and 23 at Portland.
As for the Yellow Jackets, they will go to Watertown on Tuesday and to Ravenwood on Thursday. On June 12 and 13, they will have games at Gallatin, then a play day at Jackson County on June 20.
“We have a lot of guys returning from last season, so this summer, we are looking at what aspects of basketball we can excel in and what our weaknesses are to begin to improve on before the real season begins,” TCHS Head Coach Ryan Sleeper said. “Some of our incoming juniors have a great chance to carve out significant roles as well. So, it’s an opportunity for them to showcase their improvement.
“From a coaching standpoint, I just like to see my guys compete. I’m not worried about wins and losses now. I just want my guys to play hard, and we can make a game plan on how to move forward with our off-season program.”
In 2022-23, the Jackets went 11-19 and finished third in the District 8-A Tournament thanks to a hard-fought win over Knowledge Academy in the consolation game.
