Gordon Wayne Hire, 71, of Hartsville, passed away on Aug. 31, 2023, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents — Frank R. Hire, Sr., and Cassie Walton Hire — and a brother, Frank Robert Hire, Jr.
He was survived by: his wife, Teresa Hire of Hartsville; son, Joshua (Cory) Hire of Lebanon; two daughters, Tera (Chris) Hix of Hartsville, Tierra (Kason) Hire of Hartsville; two grandchildren, Lane, Adalyn; great-grandchild, Grayson; brother, Steve (Susan) Wilmore of Riddleton; and sister, Anita Pirtle of Murfreesboro.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Monday, conducted by Edward Anderson and Jack McCall.
Pallbearers were Bud Sutherland, Daniel Summers, David Satterfield, Cass Beasley, John Steven, Michael Wilmore, Jay Wilmore and Cameron Oldham.
Interment was held in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Anthony Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
