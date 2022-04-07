Governor Bill Lee stopped by Trousdale County High School last Wednesday and visited with seniors in multiple career technical education (CTE) courses.
He was visiting schools in the area to get a closer look at what students were learning in those courses.
Mechatronics instructor Chris Woodard said that the opportunity was rewarding for the students.
“The students get first-hand experience meeting with a type of higher management,” Woodard said. “It helps them learn what to expect in this type of environment, or in plain terms, learn how to interact with the big boss.”
Woodard indicated that the governor was interested in what kind of equipment the students were getting to use.
“He spent most of his time with the students rather than with school officials including myself, which I thought was good, because they are the main goal,” Woodard said.
Students in the mechatronics classroom said that it was “pretty cool” to see someone with an engineering degree become governor and that they were glad to be able to share some of what they were learning and working on with him.
“He asked a lot of questions about how much we enjoyed it,” said Joshua Verville, a senior mechatronics student. “He shared some of his experiences, and we shared some of ours in the field.”
In mechatronics, the students learn a series of skill sets needed in the contemporary, advanced automated manufacturing industry. Inside the classroom, they experiment with robotics and microchips.
Senior Garrett Reasonover said that it’s a lot of tampering and figuring it out.
Another mechatronics student, Phillip Zarichansky, described the process like an art form.
“Everyone is going to do it a little bit differently,” Zarichansky said. “What matters is that it works.”
Both Zarichansky and Reasonover plan to attend Tennessee Tech University in the fall. Zarichansky wants to study electrical engineering, while Reasonover intends to study mechanical engineering. Both students said that they plan to have a mechatronic focus in their engineering department.
Verville plans to join the Navy.
Mechatronics wasn’t the only stop on the governor’s itinerary. Students in the nursing course shared some of what they do as well.
Madelyn Crook, Jaylin Bowman and Payton Ray are all nursing students at Trousdale County High, and all three plan to attend Cumberland University.
Crook wants to study physical therapy. Bowman plans to continue studying nursing. Meanwhile, Ray want to pursue a degree in forensic anthropology.
“He wanted to know how much we wanted to take that certification and use it in our lives,” Crook said. “Like some people may use it as a back-up plan, while others will use it as a career.”
The students shared their future plans with the governor while also showcasing a little bit of what they do. Some of the skills the students work might resemble assisted living care, so they practice things like removing catheters and dental hygiene.
The students will take a certification course in May to become a CNA, or certified nursing assistants, a stepping stone to becoming a fully-registered nurse.
“After seeing our class, (Lee) said he feels like all schools should offer this kind of course,” Bowman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.