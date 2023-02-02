The Trousdale County Backpack Program may soon be receiving federal grant money that will help expand its program and offerings to the local community.
In October, the backpack program received word of the grant, which is being made available to non-profit organizations that help feed local communities throughout the state, as a part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Second Harvest contacted us and said that, through a tangent of the CARES Act, there is money available to the counties of Tennessee to help programs that provide food to people who might have food insecurities,” said Trousdale County Backpack Program Director Johnny Rowland. “The grant is for a half a million dollars, and this pocket of money will just be for Trousdale County.
“It’s a tough thing, because this money is only available once, and there is no guarantee how much money we will actually get. We have applied for the maximum amount. So, now we are in wait mode.”
The money is part of $10 million that has been made available to the state, and each county can apply for up to $500,000. However, certain requirements must be met.
“Part of the grant stipulates that the county executive, which is in our case the mayor, has to be the one to apply for it,” said Trousdale County Backpack Program volunteer Greg Clements. “Also, if we get it, the county has to be the one to manage the disbursement of funds.”
If the county receives any, or all, of the grant money, one other Trousdale County non-profit food provider will also benefit from the funds.
“We got the word out to everybody that we know who helps provide food to the community to see if they would be interested in joining us in requesting the grant money,” said Rowland. “The Community Help Center was the only one who responded, so they are going to be a part of it as well. They requested money for some new equipment, which is exactly what the grant is for.”
The Trousdale County Backpack Program is considering various projects for which the federal grant money will be used.
“We have always wanted to help teach kids and their families different ways of doing things, like growing their own food,” said Rowland. “It’s amazing what some of the families that we have met don’t know. It’s not because they’re not capable. It’s just because, through the generations, nobody has shown them how to do different things.
“So, our plan is to put in raised gardens, a greenhouse, and maybe cultivate the big field that is between the Church of the First Born and the high school to get things kicked off for the county and the community.”
In teaching the community new skills, the Backpack Program is hoping to offer classes as part of its expanded program.
“One of the things we want to do is have cooking classes and food storage classes — like canning and freeze-drying,” said Clements. “One of the interesting things that we have found is that a lot of people who are underserved don’t know how to cook certain foods. If you offer them rutabagas or an eggplant, they don’t know what they are or what to do with them, because they haven’t had access to them. A lot of the people that we serve won’t take fresh produce or meats because they have been eating the shelf stable pantry food for so long.”
With many newly-proposed projects in the hopper, Rowland compiled a list of avid supporters and volunteers, as the sustainability of each project was considered.
“Because the grant has to run through the city, their biggest concern is sustainability ... ‘Do we have the volunteers to get it done,’ ” said Rowland. “The Church of the First Born has offered to run electricity and water for us from the church to wherever we need it. This includes a big irrigation system that will all be automated.
“I also have a list of volunteers that includes master gardeners, the FFA (Future Farmers of America), and the 4-H club. I just hope it all pans out.”
The Trousdale County Backpack Program and Community Help Center will find out by month’s end if the application has been approved and how much that each non-profit will receive in grant money.
