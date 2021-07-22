Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church will be holding its second annual “Gospel Singing in the Park” this upcoming weekend.
The event will take place on Saturday, July 24 from 3-6 p.m. at the pavilion next to Trey Park, said Sis. Hattie Ann Wright, one of the organizers.
“This is our second year doing this and we want it to be July 24 every year,” Wright said. “Right now I have three groups that say they are coming and I’m waiting to hear from two.”
The groups scheduled to be on hand are The Revelations, Shouting John and Voices of Praise. Other groups are certainly welcome and can contact Wight at 615-808-1907 for more information.
Wright said she hopes to be able to involve other local churches in the future, and also envisions having vendors and food offerings at next year’s event.
“I would like for each year to improve and get better,” she said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
