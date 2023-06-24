Two Trousdale County High School baseball players were recently recognized for their play during the recently-completed season.
Junior catcher Cole Gregory was chosen All-District 8-A and all-tournament as well, while junior pitcher Devan Walford was also selected all-district.
“Cole is Cole,” Trousdale County Head Coach Davy Cothron. “He does well in everything he does. (He’s) a great defender with a plus arm. He can control the running game (as a catcher) with his ability to throw runners out.
“Devan was a surprise. He had never pitched before this year, and even though not overpowering, he competed and threw strikes. That kept us in games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.